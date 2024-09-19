Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Shares Up 5.2%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Universal Robina Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Universal Robina Company Profile

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through Branded Consumer Foods, and Agro-Industrial and Commodity Food Products segments. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, and pasta, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.

