Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter.
About Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
