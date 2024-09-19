Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) CEO Sells $130,553.75 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $130,553.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,876.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Univest Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

UVSP stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after acquiring an additional 98,009 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 83,599 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 404,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

