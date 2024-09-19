UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,271 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,516.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 586,058 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

