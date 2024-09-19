UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

