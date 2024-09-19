UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 277,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

