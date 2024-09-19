UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $106.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $111.25.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.