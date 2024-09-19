UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after buying an additional 610,635 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,697,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,701,000 after purchasing an additional 467,283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,383,000 after acquiring an additional 281,554 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,759,000 after purchasing an additional 433,840 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEF opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

