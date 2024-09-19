UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 664 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, DORVAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,340,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCZ opened at $65.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.