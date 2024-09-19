UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Target by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 322,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,970,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

Target stock opened at $153.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

