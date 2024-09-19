UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.4% of UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $178.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

