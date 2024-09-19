Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 8.6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 2,599,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,115,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.52.

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,761,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,640,000 after purchasing an additional 538,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,979,000 after buying an additional 90,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,954,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after buying an additional 947,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

