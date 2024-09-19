Uxin (UXIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 23rd. Uxin has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.20 million during the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 47.12% and a negative return on equity of 133.07%.

Uxin Stock Performance

Shares of UXIN opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Uxin has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

