Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %
MTN opened at $183.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $254.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
