Vail Resorts’ (MTN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $223.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $259.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.79. The stock had a trading volume of 177,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,247. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $254.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $1,739,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

