Vail Resorts (MTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTNGet Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $183.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $254.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTN

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Earnings History for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.