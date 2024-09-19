Vail Resorts (MTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $183.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $254.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.50.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

