Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading 1.9% Higher

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.73. 4,887,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 26,187,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.3698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vale by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vale by 6.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vale by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 3.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

