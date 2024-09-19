Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.3% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sienna Gestion increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 38,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,145,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,974 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 53,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $136.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.24.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.36.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

