Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $279.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $307.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.42.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

