Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.08

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.08 and traded as high as $44.70. Value Line shares last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 12,010 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $421.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 22.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 57.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

