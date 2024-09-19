VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,154,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 665,414 shares.The stock last traded at $25.40 and had previously closed at $25.41.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Floating Rate ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

