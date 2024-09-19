VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 58,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 138,569 shares.The stock last traded at $97.67 and had previously closed at $98.30.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
