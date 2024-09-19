VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 58,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 138,569 shares.The stock last traded at $97.67 and had previously closed at $98.30.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,284,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 821.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

