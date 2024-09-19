VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,708 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $17,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $231.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.03. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

