Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$42.90 and last traded at C$43.00. Approximately 107,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 140,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.04.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.92.

