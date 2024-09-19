Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$42.90 and last traded at C$43.00. Approximately 107,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 140,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.04.
Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.92.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.