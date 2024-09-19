Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $143.32

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.32 and last traded at $143.07, with a volume of 3486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.75.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.18.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Communication Services ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,450,000 after purchasing an additional 851,313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,096,000 after buying an additional 173,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,731,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 314,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

