Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $332.25

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $332.25 and last traded at $332.25, with a volume of 9409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.99.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.33.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.