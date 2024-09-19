Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $198.27

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $198.27 and last traded at $197.50, with a volume of 48515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,599,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

