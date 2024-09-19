Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $179.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $182.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

