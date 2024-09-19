Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.00

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after buying an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,269,000 after purchasing an additional 661,490 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,253,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after purchasing an additional 583,649 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

