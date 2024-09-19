Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295,705 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 200,712 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after purchasing an additional 583,649 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

