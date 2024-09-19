Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:VCE)

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3812 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE VCE traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$52.58. 38,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,252. Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$40.77 and a 12-month high of C$52.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.94.

