Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Mittelman Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Mittelman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.0% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

