Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.58

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.58 and last traded at $52.58, with a volume of 8056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

