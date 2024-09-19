Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 856,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.