Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,961 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 501% compared to the typical volume of 659 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

