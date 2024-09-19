Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.11

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.11 and last traded at $71.10, with a volume of 485040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGK. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

