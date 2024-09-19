Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.22

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.22 and last traded at $78.19, with a volume of 108774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.33.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 105.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.
