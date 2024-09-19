Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.64

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.64 and last traded at $127.48, with a volume of 198307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.95.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

