Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,468,000 after buying an additional 360,761 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $128.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

