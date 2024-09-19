Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $254.15

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $254.15 and last traded at $253.87, with a volume of 16073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

