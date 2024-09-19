Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Cut by Bright Financial Advisors Inc.

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.4% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $562.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

