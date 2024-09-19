Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 617,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,201,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $78.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

