Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

