Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. DDFG Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $60.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

