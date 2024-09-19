Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 52-Week High at $259.33

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $259.33 and last traded at $258.98, with a volume of 21251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.31.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

