Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,420 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $28,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $260.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.89.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

