Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Holdings Increased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $24,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 176,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MGC stock opened at $201.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.04. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $145.94 and a 12-month high of $204.72.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
