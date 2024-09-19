Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $205.44

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.44 and last traded at $205.09, with a volume of 2845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

