Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $312.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.