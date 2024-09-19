Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $165.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $167.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

